Citigroup Trims Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Target Price to $202.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.82.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $164.94 on Thursday. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.54.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.85% and a net margin of 11.42%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,729,000 after acquiring an additional 34,007 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,111,000 after acquiring an additional 45,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after acquiring an additional 160,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

