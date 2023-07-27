Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $800.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.74.

LRCX stock opened at $642.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $619.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.06. The company has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $663.83.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,018.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,077,000 after buying an additional 3,193,985 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,601,000 after buying an additional 2,831,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $913,330,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

