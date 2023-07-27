NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.2% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after purchasing an additional 692,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $454.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.55. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $480.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 236.73, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

