Schubert & Co Buys 176 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Up 5.6 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Shares of GOOG opened at $129.66 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

