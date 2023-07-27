Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Decreased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day moving average of $108.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

