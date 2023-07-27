Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Invesco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Invesco Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco by 16.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Invesco by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Invesco by 85.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

