Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
Invesco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.
Invesco Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of IVZ stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.
Institutional Trading of Invesco
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco by 16.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Invesco by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Invesco by 85.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- Exscientia is the Sniper of the AI Drug Discovery Industry
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Cyber Security Stocks Quietly Advance On Check Point Results
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Tesla Downgraded, Here’s Why This Could Be A Good Thing
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.