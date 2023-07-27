Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Capital One Financial

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 116.05% from the company’s previous close. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

KOD opened at $3.24 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.07). Equities analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 61.5% in the second quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 121,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 46,136 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $2,849,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 16.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

