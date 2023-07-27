Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Invesco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Invesco has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE IVZ opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 25.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Invesco has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 22.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 900.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

