eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $55.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $48.80 on Thursday. eBay has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average is $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in eBay by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,068,197 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,023,530,000 after purchasing an additional 122,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,666,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $516,516,000 after buying an additional 74,088 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,523,016 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $466,906,000 after buying an additional 157,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,834,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $394,814,000 after buying an additional 202,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.