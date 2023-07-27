Zacks Research Comments on ServiceNow, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ServiceNow in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for ServiceNow’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOW. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $581.10.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $577.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.66 billion, a PE ratio of 294.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $614.36.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $616,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

