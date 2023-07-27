Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,811 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $27,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE:KNX opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $73,755.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $73,755.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,216 shares of company stock worth $3,974,878. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

