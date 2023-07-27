Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,889,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,938,000 after buying an additional 2,101,626 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

