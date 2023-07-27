SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,892.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,718,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $549,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

