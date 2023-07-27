Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 401.4% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in CF Industries by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.36. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.70%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

