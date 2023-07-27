Lipe & Dalton Sells 100 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lipe & Dalton lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,919,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,584 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,632,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $453,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.5 %

NVDA opened at $454.52 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 236.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $403.55 and its 200-day moving average is $296.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

