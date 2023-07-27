NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.7% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

NVDA stock opened at $454.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 236.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

