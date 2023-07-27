PRW Wealth Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PRW Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,892.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,718,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $549,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,413 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

