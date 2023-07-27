Leo Brokerage LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.5 %

NVDA opened at $454.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.73, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $403.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.