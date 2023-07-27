Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,602,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,971,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,954,000 after buying an additional 894,857 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in CF Industries by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 524,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,726,000 after buying an additional 368,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,144,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,684,000 after purchasing an additional 354,257 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE CF opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.