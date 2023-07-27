Maple Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Maple Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 416,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.3% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

