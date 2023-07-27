Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CF. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

CF opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.36. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.