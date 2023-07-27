Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $267.00 at Barclays

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.57.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $205.68 on Thursday. Chubb has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.70 and a 200-day moving average of $201.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $577,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

