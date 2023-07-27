Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.91.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $298.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $318.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.45.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,001 shares of company stock valued at $9,671,201 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,363 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 677.3% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 30,066 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

