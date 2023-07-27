Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $389.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $313.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on META. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $277.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.91.

Shares of META stock opened at $298.57 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $318.68. The stock has a market cap of $765.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.45.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,062.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,062.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,001 shares of company stock worth $9,671,201 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

