Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PKG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.13.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $150.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $154.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.95 and its 200-day moving average is $134.78.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

