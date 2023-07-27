Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 901 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.