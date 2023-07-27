Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $136.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

