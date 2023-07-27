Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,320,000 after acquiring an additional 154,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,751,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,865,000 after purchasing an additional 199,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,040 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $101.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.56. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.