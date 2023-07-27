Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $171.53 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $123.00 and a 12 month high of $191.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

