Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 8,005 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 100.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in Realty Income by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 26,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 42,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.7% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,755,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $293,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $63.75 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 216.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on O shares. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.