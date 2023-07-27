Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,270 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 45,675 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.84.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.31. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

