Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,137 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 723.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 48,694 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 141,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 347,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 28,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.