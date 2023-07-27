Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JLL. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.3 %

JLL stock opened at $171.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $191.79.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

