Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,560,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,223,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

IRDM stock opened at $50.96 on Thursday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.57 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average is $61.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is -346.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

