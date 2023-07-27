Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Announces Earnings Results

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69), RTT News reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at $127.42 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $108.81 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.67 and a 200 day moving average of $131.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 147.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARE. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

