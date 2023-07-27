286 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $131.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.