Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.69.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $138.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.79 and its 200-day moving average is $105.78. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $139.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 87.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.