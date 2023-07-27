Stifel Nicolaus Increases Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $35.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTRA. Stephens assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.87.

CTRA stock opened at $27.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

