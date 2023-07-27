Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 265.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,730 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $138.83 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.60.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $101,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $190,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,365.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $101,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,067. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.43.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.