Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FIHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Fidelis Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIHL opened at $13.64 on Monday. Fidelis Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products. It offers insurance and reinsurance services, specialty insurance, such as aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property, terrorism and political violence, fine art and contingency services, and Socium. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda with additional offices in London, United Kingdom, and Dublin, Ireland.

