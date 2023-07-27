Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIHL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Shares of NYSE FIHL opened at $13.64 on Monday. Fidelis Insurance has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $14.04.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products. It offers insurance and reinsurance services, specialty insurance, such as aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property, terrorism and political violence, fine art and contingency services, and Socium. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda with additional offices in London, United Kingdom, and Dublin, Ireland.

