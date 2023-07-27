Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $954,740,000 after acquiring an additional 61,022 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,353 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305,998 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $266,737,000 after acquiring an additional 386,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $220.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

