Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 9,460 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,355 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.1% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $52,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $454.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.55. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 236.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

