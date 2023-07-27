Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Wedbush raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC raised NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $454.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $403.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

