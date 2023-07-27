Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $129.66 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.75 and a 200 day moving average of $108.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.