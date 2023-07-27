Meridian Management Co. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meridian Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 5.6 %

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.