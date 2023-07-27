Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,701 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $282.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.51.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

