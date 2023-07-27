Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FIHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Fidelis Insurance Trading Up 2.1 %

FIHL stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. Fidelis Insurance has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $14.04.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products. It offers insurance and reinsurance services, specialty insurance, such as aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property, terrorism and political violence, fine art and contingency services, and Socium. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda with additional offices in London, United Kingdom, and Dublin, Ireland.

