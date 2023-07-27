Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $161.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.43.

Shares of EA opened at $138.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $140.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,672.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $624,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,672.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,067. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.5% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 101,370 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 29.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $687,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 122.0% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,422,367 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $184,481,000 after buying an additional 781,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

