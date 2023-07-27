Truist Financial Cuts Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $26.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTRA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.87.

NYSE CTRA opened at $27.16 on Monday. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

